Cold And Flu Season Survival Tips With Physicians Premier ER

Parents & office workers know this well – the dreaded cold and flu season is upon us! This morning Jessia Best and Hetu Parekh of Physicians Premier ER joined us in studio with some tips for getting through the season.

When do I go to the ER?

High fever or if you are having worsening of symptoms after 10 days. Temperatures over 102 degrees F with body aches chills and URI symptoms can be seen with influenza. 98% of all Sinus infections are caused by a virus and will clear in 10-14 days. If you are experiencing worsening of symptoms after 10 days, then visiting a physician is warranted. You may be suffering from a bacterial sinus infection or bacterial lung infection.

What kind of testing do you have for respiratory infection at your facility?

At our facility we have the capability of testing for over 15 specimens (need to check this) including flu, using a test called a bio fire. We also have x-ray and CT imaging capabilities. We can also get you started on Tamiflu or antibiotics in the facility.

What is a visit to the allergist like? What is a skin test and why do you guys do that?

First, we’ll review what your allergy symptoms are; what seasons do you feel the worst; do you have underlying asthma as well, because in that case may also need to check your lung function. Then we will skin test you to see what you are allergic to and we want that to correlate with when you are feeling bad. A skin test is simple, fast, efficient, and very sensitive. so that is why we like to start with that.

What are my best long-term solution options for allergy relief?

That is where allergy shots or drops come into play. Once we confirm you are in fact allergic, we can treat you by giving you allergy immunotherapy injections in the office, or you can opt to take allergy drops on a daily basis at home. Then over time you become less allergic and so maybe next year cedar won’t bother you nearly as bad as it did this year… This is great example in medicine where we can actually treat the underlying cause instead of just treating the symptoms.

Physicians Premier E-R locations in Central Austin, Round Rock and Bastrop. For more details, you can go to www.MDPremier.com.

Sponsored by Physicians Premier ER. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.