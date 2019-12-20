Cocktails To Warm You Up With Juniper Austin

Jack Smith of Juniper Austin came to show us a warm-you-up drink on the very last technical day of fall!

The Autum Sweater:

-Aviation Gin

-Averna Amaro

-Lemon Juice

-“Fall” syrup

-Aromatic Bitters

Shake all ingredients together, double strain into a coupe, garnish with lemon (dehydrated) wheel

Hey Friend:

-Union Mezcal Uno

-Clement Creole Shrub

-Cocchi di Torino Sweet Vermouth

-Cynar

-Regan’s Orange Bitters

Stir ingredients and strain into glass over rocks, orange swath to garnish

Juniper recently launched their new fall cocktail menu, with festive sips including the Hey Friend and Autumn Sweater as shown by Jack Smith. Additional cocktails include the Barman’s Martini with sipsmith gin, rosemary, house dry vermouth blend and a olive and the Chef’s Brand New Cadillac Negroni with the botanist gin, campari, barolo chinato and nice ice. Cheers!

Learn more at www.juniperaustin.com.