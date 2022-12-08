The holiday season sees a huge increase in demand for local businesses. Our friends at Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages (CCSWB) work tirelessly to deliver the best holiday season possible for Central Texans. They are also leading a “Holiday with a Purpose” initiative, where each facility partners with a local non-profit to give back to their respective communities during the holiday season.

Michelle Burgess, the director of inclusion and diversity at CCSWB, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to tell us more.

Is “Holiday with a Purpose” a new initiative for CCSWB associates?

“Our Heroes, as we like to call them, have initiated and supported this initiative in various ways over the past five years, from food drives supporting local food banks to clothing drives for the benefit of local shelters. In fact, last year, our Heroes were able to give over 6000 toys and donated $50,000 to non-profit organizations across our territory. They donated their time and resources.”

What makes this initiative important?

“One of our culture principles is ‘people-focused.’ What’s important to our heroes steers our culture. CCSWB is a community-centric organization. We want to positively pour into the communities that we serve. It is part of our corporate responsibility to impact and invest in the same communities where we have a presence and beyond. This is where we work! This is where we serve! this is where we live, and where we want to help someone ‘open happiness!'”

Speaking of happiness, it sounds like CCSWB is going to be spreading a lot of holiday cheer. Is there a message you would like to share with a child, family, or viewer watching today?

We at CCSWB want you to know that there are people who care about you! CCSWB will continue to volunteer and donate. Operation Blue Santa needs donations and volunteers. Get involved and donate at BlueSanta.org.“

You mentioned an increase in demand. Does this mean CCSWB is hiring?

“Yes, we are! If you are looking for a great place to work, CCSWB is hiring. Come join an iconic, sustainable brand where you can partner with the local communities we serve. Go to OpportunityFizzes.com or CCSWB.com to learn more.

