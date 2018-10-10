Studio 512

Clover Sonoma is Now Available at Whole Foods

By:

Posted: Oct 10, 2018 02:06 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 10, 2018 02:06 PM CDT

Clover Sonoma is Now Available at Whole Foods

Marcus Benedetti, chairman and CEO of Clover Sonoma, a beloved family-owned dairy from Northern California, joined us in the studio to talk about why it matters where your milk comes from and the importance of supporting family farms. Clover Sonoma organic milk, butter, cottage cheese and sour cream is now available at Whole Foods in Austin and throughout Texas. To get a $2 coupon for your next purchase, go to www.CloverSonoma.com/Texas.

 

Sponsored by Clover Sonoma. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Studio 512

Studio 512
Ashley Jordyn from Orange Is The New Black

Ashley Jordyn from Orange Is The New Black

Studio 512
Paws For Vets with The Dog Alliance

Paws For Vets with The Dog Alliance

Studio 512
Free Installation on Laminate, Carpet and Hardwood Floors

Free Installation on Laminate, Carpet and Hardwood Floors

Studio 512
Brunch in Style with Altatudes

Brunch in Style with Altatudes

Studio 512
Get On-Demand Care in Your Home or Office with FetchMD

Get On-Demand Care in Your Home or Office with FetchMD