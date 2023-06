The Little Gay Shop is a queer marketplace based in Austin, TX sourcing art, books, apparel, gifts, and more from exclusively members of the LGBTQIA+ community. We pride ourselves in having a diverse, inclusive, and representative set of products so that every person is able to see themselves reflected. We source items from local, national and international artists and makers.

There are so many events coming up! See them here: https://thelittlegayshop.com/pages/events