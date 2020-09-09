Clint Carby, “The Sourdough Whisperer” Shares His Bread Making & Baking Secrets

Our friend Clint Carby, “The Sourdough Whisperer” is a self taught bread baker who shared some sourdough secrets with Rosie and Steph today. Clint’s step by step sourdough method is below.

Sour Dough Bread Recipe:

1 ¼ cup warm water (not hot as it will potentially kill the starter bacteria)

¾ cup ACTIVE starter (this means that it has been fed a few hours before and it at active)

1 tbsp Honey

1 ½ tsp salt

Add:

3 cups Organic Bread Flour of choice

Mix until combined

Let rest for 20-30 minutes

Knead the dough

this is the method I use to knead the dough prior to the first rise.

After one hour complete the first stretch and fold

this is the method I use for stretch and folds in bowl

After 30 minutes complete the 2nd stretch and fold

After 30 minutes complete the 3rd stretch and fold

After 30 minutes complete the 4th stretch and fold

After 30 minutes turn out the dough on a lightly floured surface and shape to put in the banneton basket or baskets (I cut my dough into 2 smaller loafs, which was beneficial in the beginning when I was playing with bake times, and now it allows me to give a loaf to a friend or family member)

The baskets need to be covered (so a hard crust doesn’t form) and go into the fridge overnight for the 2nd rise.

Bake anytime from the morning after the 2nd rise to a few days.

**Pull the dough out of the fridge when you turn on the oven.

Put Dutch Oven in cold oven and preheat to 450 degrees for at least 40 minutes.

After 40 minutes lightly dust the bottom of the loaf in the banneton then flip out onto parchment paper, score the top with bread lame and put the paper and loaf in the dutch oven and cover.

Cook 18 minutes with the lid on

Remove lid and cook an additional 10-12 minutes until golden brown

Tools used:

Oval Banneton basket

Bread Lame and Dutch Wisk

