Clear Venue-Compliant Handbags Are A Great Gift Idea From Local Designer Margo Paige

Rosie and Steph are trendy! They’re sporting bags from Margo Paige, the brainchild of Margo Fery, who lives here in Austin. She’s loved handbags from a young age, but she ran into an issue at a football game a few years ago where she had to leave everything at the door because she didn’t have a venue-compliant clear handbag.

Margo got to work, crafting beautiful, sturdy pieces at a great price point that will stand the test of time (and the hubbub of a packed crowd, when people can gather again)!

– All of the clear handbags are compliant by major sport and music venues. Each clear bag comes with a utility pouch to conceal any personal items. Margo designed a number of styles for different outfits to pair with, including crossbody bags, totes, clutches and backpacks.

– Since launching, Margo Paige created two new collections: the metallics and nylons. The metallics are perfect for versatility. These bags can pop into any tote or backpack for travel. Use them as a clutch or a crossbody as well!

– The nylons are designed for the girl-on-the-go with high grade nylon that is easy to clean.

– Margo Paige is geared for those who want a durable bag for year long wear with any outfit.

– Margo Paige offers free shipping and 15% off your first purchase.

Learn more about what styles she’s coming up with next on her website, www.margopaige.com.