Clear The Shelters With Jim Spencer & KXAN

KXAN is joining several local animal shelters for the Clear the Shelters animal adoption drive. This is the fifth year for the nationwide effort by NBC and Telemundo stations.

The goal is to save lives by encouraging people to adopt pets instead of buying them. During Clear the Shelters on Aug. 17, participating shelters will waive or discount adoption fees as part of the one-day drive.

Here is a list of some of the participating shelters in the Austin area: