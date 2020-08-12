Clear The Shelter: Adopt Don’t Shop With Austin Animal Center

Austin Animal Center is participating in Clear the Shelters 2020! Instead of the usual one-day event, all adoption fees are waived through the month of August. Interested adopters can make an appointment online. Fees are waived for pets at the shelter and in foster.

Meet Ash! Ash is currently living the good life in his foster home, but is looking for his forever home.









At 7 years old, Ash is considered a senior, but he likes to stay active with his foster brothers. One of his brothers likes to bring the ruckus while the other likes to keep the peace. Ash is happy to go with the flow!

Ash has an adorable habit of slowly raising his paw to give you the signal that you should continue to pet him. He is house trained, crate trained and happy running around in the back yard. This laidback guy will make a great addition to any family!

To learn more about Austin Animal Center visit their website for more details.