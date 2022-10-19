Sara Fritsch of Moxie Space joined Studio 512 to talk about using the cooler weather to your advantage: it might be time to clean out your garage!

“Is your garage a cluttered dumping ground for random stuff? Are you always looking for that one tool you’ve already bought ten times? Or maybe you meant to decorate for Halloween last year, but you never could find the plastic pumpkins?

“If you answered yes to any or all of those questions, you’re definitely not alone. The Moxie Space team has seen A LOT of messy, disorganized garages. After all, these areas tend to get overlooked and underused. But the garage can be an important part of your home’s ecosystem!”

Sara’s tips:

Why Bother Organizing Your Garage?

“We all know that clutter anywhere in your home weighs on your mind. If you’re using your garage as an entry/exit to your house (as many people do), you’re confronting that clutter every time you leave and come back, day after day. Yikes.

“Plus, if you ever plan to sell your home, a clean, organized garage is a major selling point. A survey of realtors reveals that homebuyers rank garages as more desirable storage spaces than basements or attics. And, 82% of those realtors said that a disorganized garage has a negative impact on potential homebuyers’ first impressions of a home.”

3 Tips for Garage Organization

“So, don’t ignore your prime storage space any longer! Here are three of our top tips for creating the organized garage of your dreams.

Zone It Out

“Once you’ve sorted and edited your belongings, designating zones for all your big categories will help you a) find your stuff and b) keep things in order. Some common zones we’ve created in garages are:

Household backstock

Tools

Gardening & lawn care

Seasonal décor

“Think about how often you need to access your categories and plan accordingly. For example, you might keep the household backstock items near your home’s entrance so they’re always easy to grab.”

Wall Space is your BFF

“Garages tend to be large open spaces, so use all those empty walls to create the storage you need. In other words: get everything up off the floor! Here are our favorite ways to do this:

Shelving: There are tons of shelving options available, so there’s a solution for just about every budget. We love using lower cost, easy-to-assemble industrial shelving for a quick fix, but you can also opt for more customized, built-in storage. You can even install hanging storage from the ceiling, so don’t forget the space above you!

Wall track systems: These are great for hanging bikes, scooters, gardening and cleaning tools – really anything! – for easy access and visibility.

Pegboards: We love pegboards for keeping tools and utility items within reach.”

Durability + Uniformity = Happy Garage

“When organizing your garage, you want to choose storage solutions that are made of durable materials.

“Metal shelving is sturdier and will last longer than plastic shelves. Avoid storing items in cardboard boxes – they deteriorate and attract pests! Instead, look for hard plastic bins with sturdy locking or latching lids.

“We also recommend using uniform bins and the same style of shelving whenever possible. You’ll reduce visual clutter and keep your garage looking neater and more streamlined.”

Our Favorite Storage Products for the Garage

“These are the products Moxie Space’s professional organizers turn to again and again when we organize garages for our clients:

The Moxie Space team can organize any space in your home – including your garage. If you’re in the Austin area and ready for that garage glow up, get in touch with us!“

Sara is a professional organizer who wants you to “spend more time living your life, instead of struggling with your stuff.” Learn more about Moxie Space’s services here, and be sure to follow along on Instagram.