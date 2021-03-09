Cleaning Up Your Garden After The Freeze With Tips From Lance With Plance.org

Our favorite plant expert, Lance Roberson with Plance.org spent some time in Steph’s backyard garden to help her with recovery from the freeze. Steph shared a few of Lance’s tips.

Need To Figure Out How To Get Rid Of Large Cacti From The Freeze?

A good hack is to grab your sharpest kitchen knife and some gloves plus a plastic barrier like a cup or pliable plant pot. Only the skin is holding the plant together so you can chop it into pieces and dispose of it properly. Doing this helps to ensure you don’t end up with a slimy puddle or a pile of loose thorns. If the base is still solid you can cut down to the base and wait to see if it will regrow and survive. You’ll know by mid April if you will need to replace the plant or if it has survived.

How To Properly Replant Annuals

For annual plants like peppers that you’ll likely plant again, you don’t want to just cut them back, you want to pull the whole root ball out of the soil. The reason you do this is because some pests and fungi feast on dead or dying roots and you don’t want to welcome them into the space if you can prevent it. You most likely won’t get all the roots out but try to get as much as you can before replanting. If you get the majority the roots out before replanting it will reduce your chances of problems for the next season.

Want more gardening tips from Lance?

