Clean Up Your Makeup Bag With Help From Kiss N’ Makeup

Makeup can go bad just like food. Clean your makeup bag, drawer and brushes: they store bacteria! Karen Helton of Kiss N’ Makeup gives us some of her tips to clean out your cosmetics bag.

While it seems ideal to store your makeup in the bathroom; a dry, cool environment is better. Bathrooms can be hot and humid; thus promoting mold and yeast.

Clean your hands before you apply your makeup. If you apply your foundation, cream blush, eyeshadow, cream stick products with your fingers, you are repeatedly putting bacteria on the product, closing and storing the bacteria, yuck!

Mascara can last 3 months; less, if it smells funny or clumpy. Tip: smell the mascara when you open it, then you’ll know how it should smell.

Liquid eyeliner can last 2 to 4 months, just like mascara.

Eyeliner pots only get 2 months; they’re a bacteria trap!

Brow pencils, eyeliner pencils, lip pencils that you sharpen can last up to 1 year.

Lipstick and glosses can last 1 year. Keep in cool, dry places, not in the Texas heat, in your car.

Liquid foundation can last 6 months to a year. A lot of foundation bottles come with a dropper, drip the product onto your hand. Fingers touching the bottle opening promote bacteria from your hands.

Powder products have the longest shelf life. Two years, with the exception of eyeshadow, because it is closer to our eyes. Powder products are not wet, less opportunities for bacterial growth.

“Natural” products have an extra short shelf life. They are undefined and unregulated so it’s hard to determine timeline. Contact the company/manufacturer for information.

If you want to learn more about Karen’s services, check out her website at www.kissnmakeup.com, or visit her in person at 4403 Burnet Road, number 4402 – A. You can also call her to make an appointment at (512) 388-1150.

Sponsored by Kiss N’ Makeup. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.