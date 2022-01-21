Clean Up Your Beauty Routine With Non-Toxic Products From Local Skincare ‘Speakeasy’ Fine Line

Fine Line Co-Founders, Ashley Young and Cissy DeLuca joined Steph and Rosie to discuss the importance of clean beauty and how to get radiant skin this winter without the chemicals.

Clean beauty destination, Fine Line, has officially opened the doors to its first-ever retail boutique. Located in Austin’s fast-growing East Side, Fine Line operates as a modern skincare speakeasy, a space to try, buy and discover the best clean beauty products. It aims to be a gathering place for both the wellness-obsessed and clean beauty curious.



Born from an all-female team, Co-Founders, Ashley Young and Cissy DeLuca created Fine Line with the intention to merge their professional expertise and shared love of clean beauty with Austin’s growing community of wellness-minded people. The co-founders meticulously curated a selection of products that have been personally tested by themselves and discerning beauty advisors. All of the products available at Fine Line are 100% free of toxic ingredients and the majority of the product lines featured are women founded (or co-founded). The breadth of product offerings includes skincare, body care, and cosmetics. A selection of Austin-based brands is also available to highlight Austin’s growing clean beauty industry.

