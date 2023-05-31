Austin interior designer Kristin Marino is the brains behind KozyKasa, a design firm that prides itself on “creating a timeless backdrop for everyday comfort.” Kristin marries clean lines and eclectic Bohemian style on everything from “full-scale remodels to simple room refreshes.” She spoke with Studio 512 about the elements of bringing Boho into your home, and some trends that she’s seeing in interior design for summer 2023.

Kristin says that her full-service approach to design ensures that the homes she designs not only fit her clients’ lifestyles, offering functional work, play, and living spaces, but are representative of their personal styles.

You can see her entire portfolio and learn more about booking a consultation with Kristin at KozyKasaDesign.com.