Classic Monster Bash Hosted By Halloween By Design

Halloween is just around the corner, and that means festivies are upon us! Lurleen Ladd of Halloween By Design came to Studio 512 to tell us about their upcoming Classic Monster Bash.

The Classic Monster Bash will be held on Saturday, October 19th at Star Hill Ranch. Fun activities include live music, a fantasy make-up booth, food and drinks crafted by Austin chefs and more. Proceeds will raise funds and awareness for four Central Texas non-profit organizations.

If you want to help with the cause, you can get your tickets by visiting www.HBDAustin.com.

