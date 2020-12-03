Classic Holiday Style Elements With A Fresh Twist Thanks To Greer Image Consulting

Rosie flipped through her mom’s Christmas catalogs over Thanksgiving, and was inspired by classic Christmas style elements like pearls, plaid, tartan and sparkle. Our friend Raquel Greer Gordian of Greer Image Consulting is taking these pieces and giving them fresh twists. Here are some of her top looks:

Tartan red plaid and pink top with moto jacket: mixing pink and red is very trendy right now, repurposing a casual moto jacket helps dress down the holiday attire. Don’t forget Oxford shoes for comfort!

All white with a blue faux fur duster: you can wear white after Labor Day! A crisp white shirt, light denim and white heels are elements that are easy to find in your closet and they’re bright for holiday. Add a long cardigan for drama (and a little warmth, if needed), and you’re ready to go!

Black stretch romper with an eye-catching coat: this is a fun mashup of athleisure and statement pieces. Keep it casual underneath with all black (bike shorts and tank will do if you don’t have a romper or jumpsuit), Add a statement coat in a bright color or animal print for a party look that would double as a great layer if eating outdoors. This look can go two ways with footwear: add combat/construction boots for comfort, or for glam, add red booties and layer up with gold jewelry.

Black and white herringbone plaid with a sherbet-colored sweatshirt: this is a change of pace from traditional Christmas colors! Break out the sweatshirt — we’re wearing ’em anyway — to go with a dressier pant and trendy animal print 70s-inspired booties. Add a pearl headband for a finishing feminine touch.

Green tartan blazer and sequin dress with booties: this look mixes masculine and feminine, and would be a great NYE outfit, too. Short boots edge up a short dress with an academic-inspired blazer, and a black headband balances out all the textures in the jacket and dress.

Do you need more than just holiday wardrobe help? Are demands on your schedule changing, and your style needs an update? Raquel offers virtual shopping, and she’s offering new options for virtual styling. too. Follow her blog and learn more about her services at www.greerimageconsulting.com. You can also find her on social media.

Sponsored by Greer Image Consulting. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.