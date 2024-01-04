The team at AUSTEX Wellness and Medical Spa is focusing on some treatments that are best done during the cooler months. Owner and founder, Laurel Belfiore, spoke with Studio 512 about Clarity Laser Hair Removal.

Tell us about Clarity, and why now is a great time to get started.

“We love the cooler months because we can get folks to start treating for laser hair removal! When the sun isn’t pounding down on us and the boats have been put away, it’s the best time to treat. We can treat 26 areas of the body, from head to toe. For each area, we’re treating 8 times to disrupt the usual hair growth cycle. So we like to start treating now, and by next summer you’d be 5-6 treatments in, and you’d see amazing hair loss. Listen to this fact: women spend 72 days of their lives shaving just their legs! Ain’t nobody got time for that!”

How does this device feel? And who can it treat?

“We don’t like to put anyone in misery! The Clarity Laser is the most comfortable treatment ever. It has a built-in cooling cryo that follows after each laser pulse. This cooling feature dissipates heat and protects the skin while also maintaining optimal comfort. People come out of their appointments so happy that it didn’t hurt at all.

“What’s funny is after some patients come in, they go home and tell their spouse or family members, and they end up coming in. So we treat a huge number of men, as well as women.

“The Clarity Laser Hair Removal system has two distinct wavelengths that make this device capable of treating a wide range of skin colors and tones. One wavelength is suitable for lighter skin and the other is great for darker skin. So not only can we treat men and women, but we can treat all skin types from light to dark, very safely and effectively.”

How do folks get started?

“Super easy, it’s just a free 15 minute consult! Call or text us to schedule – we’re open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and we have 4 full-time laser hair professionals to treat folks.

“In January, all laser hair removal packages are all 30% off. We know women love laser hair removal, but if you’re sick of shaving your man’s back, bring them in for the consult with you! We treat head-to-toe, all 31 areas of the body. Treatment with this laser is so fast, so we can treat couples back-to-back!”

