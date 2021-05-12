Claire Saldaña Of Style Done Easy Highlights Spring/Summer Outfits With Inclusive Sizing

The heat is on: Claire Saldaña of Style Done Easy showed Studio 512 3 local boutiques that carry inclusive sizes, with great summer outfit ideas!

My Steel Magnolia was the inspiration for this segment, which is a shop that Claire’s social media followers recently introduced her to. My Steel Magnolia has sizes small-3X, and they’ve got a lot of cute trinkets (think candles, wine holders, birthday gifts and more) to explore! Find them on their website, MySteelMagnolia.com, or follow them on Instagram, @MySteelMagnoliaATX.

Dylan Wilde also has a great size range, and some really fun summer looks: cross-back maxi dresses, open-back options with puffy sleeves and uniquely-dyed tops with crochet shorts. Dylan Wilde also carries home decor and jewelry: check them out at DylanWilde.com, or stop by their shop on South Lamar!

Claire recently discovered local designer Miranda Bennett, and her pieces are stunning! She hand-dyes her organic cotton pieces with local food (think avocados!) as well as local flowers (like marigolds). Miranda Bennett also has silk charmeuse pieces that are popular for bridal, and nursing dresses for new mamas. Find her designs at ShopMirandaBennett.com.

Claire has worked with local boutiques in the past, and is now venturing into her own styling business! Claire wants to help you find steals and deals, and currently, she’s working with small groups and seniors for springtime family portraits and graduation pictures. She can also come to you for personal styling and wardrobe organizing. Learn more about what services Claire offers on her website, or by following her on social media.