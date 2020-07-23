City of Austin Utility Bill Relief

Residential City of Austin Utility customers experiencing financial hardships as well as those impacted by COVID-19 can receive help with their utility bills. Visit AustinBillHelp.com to learn more.

How is City of Austin Utilities helping customers during COVID-19?

City of Austin Utilities is helping through Customer Assistance Programs (CAP), which provide support services to vulnerable utility customers who face temporary and long-term financial difficulties, as well as those with serious medical problems.

What kind of help is available to customers who are facing financial challenges?

In addition to stopping utility disconnections and waiving late fees, City of Austin Utilities is working with community partners to provide 12.3 million in emergency financial assistance to customers. Eligible customers can apply for help and have funds applied directly to their late utility bills.

How can customers apply for financial assistance to help pay utility bills?

Austin Energy has developed a community network across our service terriroty as well as a self-nomination website. Customers can visit AustinBillHelp.com to apply for utility bill assistance or contact one of our community partners.

Sponsored by Austin Energy. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.