Cirque du Soleil Returns To HEB Center With “Ovo”

Janie Mallet, Senior Publicist with Cirque du Soleil, Ovo, joined Steph and Rosie to discuss the show and their big return after three years.

According to Cirque du Soleil, “OVO is teeming with life. Insects work, play, fight and look for love in a non-stop riot of energy in motion. Their home is filled with biodiversity, beauty, action and moments of quiet emotion. The awestruck insects are intensely curious when a mysterious egg appears, representing the enigma and cycles of their lives.”

Ovo makes it Cedar Park debut on February 23rd at HEB Center. For tickets and more information go to CirqueDuSoleil.com/Ovo