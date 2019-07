Who says a powerful woman can't love her feminine side? Nina Berenato is the perfect example of a business woman who can walk in a room with a statement necklace and rock that confidence. Nina created her own jewelry line of hand-crafted jewelry that has a uniqueness you can't find elsewhere.

She has a shop at the Domain Northside where you can buy her jewelry and take in her decorations filled with female positivity. There's even a couch specifically for women who need to breastfeed.