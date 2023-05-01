The local owners of Gabriela’s Group, Gabriela and Arturo Bucio, are proud to announce that the doors to their latest food and beverage concept, Churro Co. Dessert Shop & Bakery, are now open in North Austin.

Churro Co. Dessert Shop & Bakery will operate daily from Noon to 7:00 p.m CT on Monday through Sunday as it is located at 11101 Burnet Road, Suite A140, Austin, Texas, 78758. Fans can also follow along on the bakery’s new Instagram page via @churrocobakery.

Although the new menu caters to an expanded selection of offerings including dessert, coffee, and pastry selections from the original Churro Co. on South First Street in South Austin that the Gabriela’s Group acquired last year, fans can rest assured the aesthetic and overall vibe inside of Churro Co. is no exception to the highly-instagrammable themes Gabriela’s Group has become well known for.

Churro Co. serves as a neon oasis in the middle of its North Austin shopping center, fully dressed with personalized neon signs, iridescent lollipop-like wall lamps, and of course, pink amenities from the wall-to-wall booth and velvet bar chairs, down to the grout in between the white tiling on the side of the bar.

The bakery sits adjacent to the newest Taquero Mucho location and even shares the same classic marble top tables and pink chairs as its neighbor. Similarly, Churro Co. pays homage to the team’s café, Revival Coffee, as the same pink-cartoon wallpaper is also found lining the walls of its sister shop. Upholding the reputation of Gabrielas’ selfie-worthy bathrooms, Churro Co.’s restrooms feature floor-to-ceiling custom wallpaper, accompanied by a flirty neon sign that reads “Peachy” next to a pink paper towel dispenser.

Similar to all other concepts within the Gabriela’s Group, Churro Co. will feature seasonal drinks and holiday-curated menu items personally developed by Gabriela herself and the desserts and pastries influenced by the co-owners childhood spent with family in Michoacán, Mexico.

From the recent opening of Churro Co.’s neighbor Taquero Mucho to the renovations of the newest Gabriela’s soon-to-be-opened location in Houston, the design team is working harder than ever to bring a fresh new look to the 1,300+ square foot indoor dining area, which includes table seating and countertop bar.

Being the first dessert shop and bakery of Gabriela’s Group, Churro Co. Bakery & Dessert Shop remains unique visually with its teal backsplashes and a lilac ceiling, while staying true to the core of design lead Gabriela with its signature all-pink feminine-empowering theme.

“Our team has been fans of the Churro Co. team for years. With our new bakery and dessert shop, we are proud to not only keep the original independent spirit of the company alive, but expand and see the brand grow to reach more residents across Austin than ever before,” said co-owner and designer Gabriela Bucio.

Churro Co. Dessert and Bakery marks the latest opening from the Austin-based Gabriela’s Group, which has quickly become one of the largest independently-owned restaurant groups in the state of Texas. Founded by siblings and Mexico natives, Gabriela and Arturo Bucio, Gabriela’s Group is now home to some of the region’s most sought-after restaurants, bars, and nightclubs.

Visit churrocoaustin.com to learn more. Make sure to also follow Churro Co. on all social media platforms at @churrocobakery, including Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok to stay in the know on future news and events.

# # #

ABOUT GABRIELA’S GROUP:

Gabriela’s Group is a Hispanic-owned-and-operated restaurant management and design group based in Austin, Texas. Founded in 2018 by siblings and Michoacán, Mexico natives Gabriela and Arturo Bucio, the organization oversees restaurants, bars, nightclubs, music clubs, and other projects across Central Texas including Gabrielas, Taquero Mucho, Mala Vida, Mala Santa, Revival Coffee, Seareinas, and Churro Co.

As proud Latin business-owners and longtime Austin residents, Gabriela’s Group is committed to preserving its unique culture and Latin heritage, while supporting the local Austin community.