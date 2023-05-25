Hyde Park Theatre presents the world premiere of ZM3ProductionsLive’s one-man show, “Chronicles of an Indigenous Offspring”, written and performed by Austin Critics Hall of Fame artist, Zell Miller, III.

Zell is known for “The evidence of silence broken,” “My child, my child, my alien child,” “Hands Up Hoodies Down” and “Ballet Eats the Bullet.”

Zell describes “Chronicles of an Indigenous Offspring” as a therapeutic exhale, documenting the mediations of growing up black in Austin. This lyrical piece is inspired by James Baldwin’s “Notes of a Native Son” and Ta-Nehisi Coats’ “Between the World and Me.” Zell says that he uses hip-hop culture, jazz aesthetics movement and slam poetry spoken word to weave an authentic tapestry of what it means to be a person of color in the capital southern city.

“Chronicles is a love letter to the cultural landmarks that have been erased from the city’s consciousness, at the same time exposing the dark past of the capital city.”

Zell collaborated with photographer, Ivan Miller, whose black and white images serve to create a visual landscape for the piece. Zell also teamed with his longtime musical collaborator, Thomas “T-Man” Wheeler, on drums, who utilizes a live sampling pad to create a funky, hip-hop landscape to provide a 3-dimensional theatrical experience.

This world premier opens Thursday, May 11th and runs through June 3rd. Showtimes are 8 p.m., and the show runs Thursday through Saturdays at Hyde Park Theater, located at 511 W 43rd Street.

Tickets can be purchased at at TicketWeb, by clicking here.