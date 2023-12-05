Christmas decor is on sale now at all three locations of the Austin Habitat for Humanity ReStore, which supports the mission of Austin Habitat for Humanity. Marketing Manager Erica Brown joined Studio 512 to talk about what’s available, and Angel Leverett spoke about how to partner with Austin Habitat for Humanity to become a homeowner.

Erica, today we’re here at the Ben White ReStore, which is the Flagship ReStore. Y’all are currently having an incredible sale; can you tell us more?

“Yes! We are currently having a huge Christmas decor sale, with an additional 20% off all Christmas items. We have pre-lit trees, ornaments, Christmas stockings, and everything in between. Stop by the ReStore first to see what we can knock off your Christmas list!”

What else would you like to share with our audience today?

“I want to take a quick moment to give a huge thank you to our donors. They are the lifeline to our organization, and without them won’t have the impact that Austin Habitat for Humanity currently has on families in the Austin community. I’d like to remind everyone that, after you’ve received your shiny new items during gift-giving season, that we’d love to accept your unused, gently loved or gently worn items for our ReStores.

“Everything we do at the ReStore supports the mission and services of Austin Habitat for Humanity. As a matter of fact, today to share more about our impact and the families we can currently help is Angel Leverett, Director of Marketing and Communications.”

Angel, how can folks partner with Austin Habitat for Humanity to become homeowners in Austin?

“This is our Holiday Hope for Homeownership. The mission and vision of Austin Habitat for Humanity are anchored around the deeply held belief that everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to live. No matter where you are on your homeownership journey – currently an owner, interested in learning more or if you have no idea how to get into a home – come speak to us. Not only can we offer services to help you understand your best path, we are also there after closing to help with questions about taxes and financial support.”

To learn more about the resources offered by Austin Habitat for Humanity and to start your homeownership journey today, go to AustinHabitat.org. Shop online (items constantly updated) at ShopAustinReStore.com.

This segment is paid for by Austin Habitat for Humanity ReStore and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.