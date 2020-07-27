Rank & Style: Christmas In July Gift Guide

Rank & Style is an Austin-based media site with over 2M monthly users that publishes data-driven Top 10 lists of the best in fashion, beauty, and lifestyle. Check out CEO, Jamie Chandlee’s July favorites!

Meet CEO of Rank & Style, Jamie Chandlee:

Jamie Chandlee is the CEO of Rank & Style, a 12 year advertising industry veteran and a mom of two. Prior to Rank & Style, Jamie was a leader on Facebook’s retail team where she helped brands connect with their consumers, so consumers in turn could make easier and confident purchasing decisions. As a busy working mom, Jamie developed a strong passion for technologies that simplify consumer experiences so people have more time for the parts of their lives not behind a screen. Her vision is for Rank & Style to give people back the time that they waste digging through the endless fashion resources to find the products they like. Jamie is a graduate of The University of Texas and is passionate about her involvement in social impact organizations including Dell Children’s Hospital, The Seton Fund, MJM, The University of Texas School of Human Ecology, and the Longhorn Foundation.

How is Jamie navigating life as a business woman, wife and mother of two?

As a mom, wife, friend, and CEO, the last few months have been a whirlwind to say the least, and I know everyone else could agree with me on that. It definitely took some time to figure out my new norm and how to navigate everything on our plate right now. — managing my family’s needs including homeschooling our kids, my business needs, keeping up with friends, and most importantly my own needs. Finding structure in the unknown has helped me out most and I encourage anyone struggling to do the same. From walks in the morning around my neighborhood (podcasts on play, of course) to Taco Tuesday in our backyard every week and to virtual happy hours with friends, it’s made things feel a tad more normal.” Jamie Chandlee