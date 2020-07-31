Christmas In July DIY Kits With Toast + Timber

They’re the folks who gave us the idea for the whole Christmas in July themed show last year so we thought we’d do it again! Our friends at Toast + Timber shared their DIY kits so anyone can make their own holiday inspired wood sign and more!

Toast + Timber is a paint and sip online studio where you’ll learn how to sand, stain, and paint unique projects out of wood. No need to have Picasso skills with their creative and attentive virtual workshop instructors! At Toast + Timber, they want you to get crafty, have an experience you’ll never forget, and make something you are proud of.

Toast + Timber will deliver your DIY package or custom made sign safely to your doorstep.



To find out more about their DIY creative kits go to ToastAndTimber.com, or give them a call at (737) 808-4691.