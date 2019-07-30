Christmas In July Decor With Toast + Timber

They’re the folks who gave us the idea for the whole Christmas in July themed show — Gina Nguyen with Toast + Timber stopped by the studio today to show us how to make a homemade holiday inspired wood sign.

Toast + Timber is a paint and sip studio where they teach you how to sand, stain, and paint unique projects out of wood. No need to have Picasso skills with their creative and attentive workshop instructors! At Toast + Timber, they want you to get crafty, have an experience you’ll never forget, and bring home something you are proud of.

Upcoming Events Include:

-August 4th – Football Door Hanger Project

-August 7&8 – Teacher/Educator appreciation- save 15% off with code “ED15” on any project

-September – Our 1st Birthday and Mom’s Night Out

Toast + Timber is located up in Round Rock! To find out more about their DIY creative workshops, go to ToastAndTimber.com, or give them a call at (737) 808-4691.