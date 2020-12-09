Choosing The Right Pet Food At H-E-B

Alfredo Tellez-Giron, one of H-E-B’s pet team members, spoke with Studio 512 about making great pet food choices for dogs and cats.

How do I know what type of food to feed my pet?

“Start by looking for a complete and balanced diet: a majority of the dry kibble you see in the aisles at H-E-B will be this variety. There are two H-E-B brands that we’d love folks to try:

H-E-B Texas Pets offers affordable, enjoyable food for dogs and cats in wet and dry formulas.

Heritage Ranch by H-E-B is our special quality nutrition line. Real meat is the first ingredient.

Make sure to buy for your pet’s specific life stage. We offer puppy and kitten food, all the way to senior formulas. We also have a broad assortment of treats, which are a great way to help reinforce positive behaviors. Just adjust the amount that you’re feeding to the amount of treats you’ve given each day. Be sure to ask your veterinarian about any questions for your specific pet.”

How do I switch flavors or brands of pet food?

“Cats, and especially dogs, are really sensitive to changes in food. Transition them over a 1-2 week period, slowly increasing the amount of the new food to old food ratio in their bowl, until you reach 100%. Make sure to check your food bag: most brands offer transition instructions on their labels. Consult your vet if you have any questions.

Heritage Ranch by H-E-B offers 1-pound trial bags for about $1.50 to give you a low-cost, low-investment way to try out a new food brand. Like with any H-E-B brand product, simply bring it in with a receipt for a full refund if your dog or cat doesn’t like the new grub.

H-E-B has locations throughout Austin and Central Texas.

