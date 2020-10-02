Choosing The Perfect Timepiece With M Robinson Fine Jewelers

It’s Fine Jewelry Friday and today we’re going to be doing something a little bit different – not only beautiful but functional as well! Ryan Ball, Timepiece manager at M Robinson Fine Jewelry, spoke with Rosie this morning about some of the history, influences, and recommendations he has.

Let’s talk about what brands you carry at M Robinson.

We want brands that carry a rich heritage in watch making, and brands that have stories to tell. One of the watches we carry is the Omega Speedmaster and it is known to watch collectors and watch fans as the “Moon” watch. It’s the only watch that has gone to the moon and NASA astronauts still receive one when they go to space. Owning a timepiece like this is like owning a piece of history.

If somebody is buying a nice gift for themselves or somebody else, what should they be asking about when they head into a jewelry store looking for a watch?

As the old adage goes if it’s heavy then it’s expensive. That’s often the case with some older watches, but with the new materials like ceramic you can find some are very lightweight and comfortable. You really want to ask what the watch is made of because it’s truly remarkable what they are making watches out of today.

With it being Fine Jewelry Friday Rosie and Steph wanted to share what they were wearing on the show today! They are wearing some “sportswear” style pieces from M Robinson couture. Rosie wore a pair of 14 karat white gold hoop earrings with almost 2 carats of diamonds as well as a 14 karat white gold necklace. Stephanie showed off an 18 karat yellow gold tennis bracelet with 38 diamonds and an 18 karat yellow gold necklace that has a modern twist with geometric patterns like a star and an arrow!

