Mom of two, MacKenzie Price, is a Stanford-educated, tech-savvy entrepreneur who set out to reimagine education. She co-founded the Alpha School in Austin to redefine what “school” looks like, and enrolled her two daughters. At Alpha, students learn core curriculum in just two hours a day. That frees up the rest of the day to learn life skills like financial literacy, leadership, teamwork, public speaking, grit and entrepreneurship. MacKenzie spoke with Studio 512 about why it’s so important to choose the right school for early education to give kids the best advantage.

Why is kindergarten (and early education) so important?

“Many parents may look at kindergarten as just a place for playtime and socialization, so it really doesn’t matter where you send your kids. But the research shows something else. It shows that Kindergarten is the most critical year for setting our kids on a path of future academic success. There’s a ton of research on this. In fact, the single most important factor in determining academic achievement in later grades is a student’s mastery of early math and literacy concepts in kindergarten.

“While it may seem basic that our kids are learning numbers or doing simple counting exercises, the evidence shows those early concepts BUILD and the students who achieve mastery at this early foundational stage, excel in later years of school. Conversely, the kids who don’t get exposure early on often become struggling students…and it’s hard to reverse that. Research shows that if kids are lagging behind in 3rd grade, there’s a 50% chance they’ll be playing catch-up in twelfth grade, their senior year.”

What should parents look for in a kindergarten, to put their kids on track for success?

“A great kindergarten should feel like a curious adventure, a place of exploration that feeds young curious minds. Did you know: the average kindergartner asks 437 questions every day! They want to interact and ask questions, that’s how they learn! The sit-down-and-listen-all-day format doesn’t work well at that age (or any age!). I have so many stories of students who come to us from other schools, who are bored or just not challenged by their education. We champion discovery and stretching the limits of what’s possible. Our children are limitless. We make school feel like an adventure, not a lecture.

“At Alpha School, we’re pretty unique because we have something else figured out. Personalized learning. We know that kids learn at different paces. They have different learning styles and different methods of teaching will engage individual students. At Alpha, we use AI to generate customized lessons for our kids. They learn at their own pace by using examples that engage them. Our kids learn faster, and can move as far ahead in a subject as they like.

“Plus, they truly learn subjects from the ground up without missing anything. Let me give you the example we use. It’s like a Jenga tower. Most kids in traditional classrooms have concepts they miss, but the class moves on anyway. They keep building their tower of learning on shaky ground. Over time that compounds. But they don’t know what they missed, so they keep going until the tower wobbles so badly, it falls. We lose those kids because they call themselves ‘bad at math,’ and they stop trying. All they need is individualized help to figure out what they don’t understand. It’s what we do at Alpha. Our students know exactly what they’ve mastered and exactly what they need to learn. They master their Jenga tower and truly understand a subject. We have the data that proves it works. Our students score it the top 2% nationally on standardized tests, no matter where they are when they come to us.”

What else is important about kindergarten?

“The best kindergartens nurture not just the brain, but the heart, emphasizing teamwork, communication, determination and emotional intelligence. We start our day with ‘limitless launch,’ where we teach kids in kindergarten to expand their minds, push possibilities, get excited about their day and set goals. Yes, even kindergartners can set goals and it’s unbelievable what they can achieve in this environment! Our students engage in project-based workshops throughout the day. They learn life skills.”

MacKenzie encourages parents to learn more about ways to shake up the traditional learning model. Explore more at 2HourLearning.com and Alpha.School.

