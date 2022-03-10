Choose Nulo For Happier, Healthier Pets!

Kathryn Mitcham, training and development manager at Nulo, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to talk about the company’s approach to pet nutrition, its most popular diets/recipes, and what the future holds for.

Tell us about Nulo’s approach to pet nutrition and how it sets Nulo apart from others.

“Nulo’s nutritional philosophy has a critical role in allowing us to balance the nutritional needs of pets with the functional solutions pet owners are seeking. Our formulas are designed with a high proportion of protein from animal (vs. plant) sources, are low in carbohydrates, and contain low-glycemic carb sources.”

“Plus, our products are enhanced with functional ingredients that support gut, immune, and skin and coat health. Nulo’s diets coupled with our active-lifestyle approach are crucial in the battle against pet obesity and nutrition-related issues. This results in healthier pets, more confident pet owners, and a nutritional philosophy that drives our innovation across multiple food formats, packaging types, and demographics.”

What are the most popular diets offered by Nulo?

“Nulo’s legacy dry foods for dogs are our top selling category overall. There are several drivers for this, including that kibble continues to own the greatest share of market demand as a popular foundational food. Nulo’s premium meat-based recipes offer complete and balanced everyday nutrition in a convenient and shelf-stable format, while also incorporating functional elements like viable probiotics and other ingredients like Miscanthus grass and prebiotic inulin that support gut health.

Mitcham said all-star performers include:

Nulo FreeStyle™ Turkey & Sweet Potato Recipe is the quintessence of our nutritional philosophy, with 80% animal-based protein, grain-free, low-glycemic carbohydrate sources, and the patented GanedenBC30® probiotic that supports gut & immune health.

Nulo Frontrunner™ Beef, Barley & Lamb Recipe has a competitive value positioning that still maintains high animal-based protein levels (77%) and a commitment to low carbohydrate levels and wholesome grains like oats, barley, and brown rice.

Nulo Challenger™ Alpine Ranch Beef, Lamb, & Pork Recipe is an ultra-premium diet, at 90% animal-based protein, organic grains, and a TerraCycle® partnership that helps reduce the carbon footprint of packaging waste for a more sustainable future.

What does the future hold for Nulo?

“Inside every dog and cat is the will to live a long and happy life. And like us, they are only as strong as what we put in their bodies. Our plan moving forward is to continue to nourish companion animals in the U.S. and across the globe by launching exciting new products, entering new categories, and partnering with channel and industry experts to help tell the story about the advantages of feeding Nulo.”

More about Nulo

“At Nulo, we’ve expanded our assortment to include a wide variety of products, continuing to challenge ourselves — and our tribe of pet parents — to nourish the healthiest and happiest pets around. After all, they’re why we do what we do: we bring out the best in them, and they bring out the best in us. For more information, check out Nulo at Nulo.com.“

This segment is paid for by Nulo and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.