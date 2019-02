A Chocolatey DIY for Your Sweetheart Video

We're feeling the romance this week, and what better way to celebrate than with chocolate...everything! Jennifer Bartos with Make It Sweet is here to show us how to indulge this holiday.

To learn more about the treats, baking utensils, classes and more that Make It Sweet offers, check them out in person at 9070 Research Boulevard. You can also go to their website, MakeItSweet.com, or call (512) 371-3401.