Chinese Cuisine With An Austin Twist

Old Thousand Bar Manager, Danny Santos taught us how to shake up their King Panda Cocktail. All you need is– 10 drops Orange Cream Citrate, half oz. lime juice, half oz passionfruit syrup, 1.5 oz Pandan Infused Vodka. Top it off with ice and ginger beer. Dump back and forth between shaker tin and garnish with a dehydrated orange wheel.

Happy Time is Monday through Friday from 5-6:30 PM. Check their website for their full menu and more information.

Old Thousand Sous Chef, Rhys Davis stopped by and demonstarted how to make Al Pastor Potstickers.

Ingredients:

chili paste (toasted and hydrated guajillo, pasilla, and arbol chilies with achiote paste)

oregano

cumin

brown sugar

light soy sauce

white vinegar

salt

black pepper

coriander

cilantro stems

onion powder

garlic powder

cinnamon

eggs

lime juice

corn starch

Old Thousand has vegan night the first Tuesday of every month and Wine wednesday every week–half off all bottles of wine. Plus, a Dim sum brunch every Saturday and Sunday from 11 AM-2PM.

For more information check them out at www.oldthousandatx.com and give them a follow @OldThousandATX.