Childcare Is Changing: Tips & Tricks From Christina Woodall With College Nannies + Sitters

Christina Woodall, Sitter Operations Manager of College Nannies + Sitters in Austin stopped by Studio 512 to talk about how childcare has evolved over the past year.

Christina says, “The pandemic is causing people to reexamine their priorities, and workers are walking away from jobs they don’t love. According to a recent study, about one-quarter of Americans are considering a job or career change.

Many workers are turning to the child care field. With the pandemic significantly increasing the need for child care workers like sitters and nannies, it’s an appealing option for people looking to shift into a more rewarding career.”

For parents who have spent the last year at home, Christina also shared some tips for raising resilient kids. Here’s a fun idea, if you need to spark some imagination: start a family book club! Christina says that there’s a difference between learning to read and loving to read.

If you’re interested in a career in childcare, or you’re looking for help for the family (especially with summer coming up!), you can learn more at CollegeNanniesAndSitters.com.