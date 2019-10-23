Child- & Pet-Proof Your Home With Bay Hill Design

When you bring home a new family member — furry or not — you need to prepare the house! Brooke Anderson of Bay Hill Design stopped by to show us easy, quick ways to baby- and pet-proof your home.

Brooke has tips on:

Fabrics (spill-proof and stain proof). Rugs. There are various rugs that are good for wear and tear and stains from kids and dogs. Slipcover furniture. Slipcovers are pretty chic these days and no longer loose- sometimes they are tight-fitting, like on a sofa, and can be washable.

Brooke is now offering staging services for folks looking to sell their homes. She rents furniture and accessories to get things looking spiffy for potential buyers!

To learn more about Bay Hill Designs, check them out at www.bayhilldesign.com, or pay them a visit at 3663 Bee Cave Road. You can also follow them on Instagram, @BayHillDesign.