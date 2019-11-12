Chicken Soup For The Soul Becomes 90s Day At Studio 512

November 12th is National Chicken Soup For The Soul Day, which has our Studio 512 crew reminiscing about the 90s, when they originally read the “Chicken Soup For The Soul” books! Stephanie actually had a journal of the same variety.

The holiday celebrates “who you are and how you get there.” The team celebrated with chicken soup from The Soup Peddler, which is a local favorite. To learn more about their menus and locations, go to www.souppeddler.com.

And since the 90s were on the table, we brought in Patrick Floyd of Waterloo Records to get us to have some fun with some nostalgic pictures and music albums! Learn more about new releases and in-store performances at 600 North Lamar Boulevard. For more information, go to www.waterloorecords.com, or call (512) 474-2500.