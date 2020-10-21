Christina Simon, Senior Designer at Mark Ashby Design, joined Studio 512 live to talk about ways to show school spirit, but in a grown-up and logo-free way! Here are some of her tips:
- Wooly throws and oversized pillows are always an easy and affordable addition to any room — bedroom or living room. Fall-like fabrics include mohair, velvet, washed silk and wool. Natural fibers are inviting, perfect for snuggling in bed.
- Fragrances should bring in more “woodsy” notes. We’re not yet at the holidays so steer clear of “spice,” but look for fragrance notes such as Hinoki, Sage or Sandalwood.
- Think in terms of seasonal greenery in lieu of floral arrangements, i.e.: a simple arrangement of leafy branches or oversized bunches of warmer leaf colors (like Japanese Red Maple, Hosta, Pussy Willow).
- Colors that are evocative of fall and still show school spirit include oranges, rusts and golds…but consider some less-obvious picks: Peach, terracotta, caramel. See if you can pull these into your layers throughout your house with throws, pillows, maybe a new vase with some ceramic and tactile texture.
Throws and fragrances on the show were provided by Wildflower Organics: check out their luxe collections here. See examples of work from Mark Ashby Design on their website.