Karen Helton of Kiss N' Makeup chatted with Rosie about applying eyeliner, which can sometimes be intimidating, if you feel unpracticed! Since so much focus is off of the bottom halves of our faces right now (due to masks), it's a great time to work on makeup skills.

Karen wants to remind everyone that layers of thickness are appropriate! In fact, women who prefer a more natural look, or more mature women, might gravitate toward the barely-there eyeliner, which is just a dusting along your lash line. Scale all the way up from the solid line to the cat eye, which can be a nighttime look (or an option for people who really love a more dramatic eye during the day, like Rosie and Steph).