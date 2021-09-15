Chic Looks For Moms On-The-Go With Greer Image Consulting

With many school districts back in person, parents are busier than ever! Raquel Greer Gordian of Greer Image Consulting outlined some chic style ideas for moms on-the-go:

“90s 4 Ever” — Raquel says, “Overalls are great on-the-go. Throw a tee/bralette/sports bra/tank underneath, and add a ‘belt bag’ — that’s right, the beloved ‘fanny pack’ is getting a rebrand! Finish with just about any shoe that keeps you comfy. ‘Dad’ shoes are still in style enough to make this look pop.”

“Neutral Love” — “Don’t go monochrome unless you’re wearing black. Instead, go tonal by pairing light neutrals like white, cream, ivory and champagne together to create an effortlessly chic look. Finish with a slide or mule to keep up with the elevated/trendy feel of this style.”

“Seasonal Switch-Up” — Raquel loves wide-leg pants! She says, “A great way to pair a pair of trousers like this, when it’s still hot out, is with a platform sandal. Go bold with a fitted top to balance the pant width. Finish with your favorite baseball cap for an athleisure edge.”

“Street Styled” — “A high-waisted jogger allows you to stay chic, while being super comfy. A low-top or high-top sneaker can fit over the cinched ankle of the pant. Swap out your purse to keep it street style with a backpack, then give the look fresh/Amalfi coast vibes with a wide-brim hat.”

Raquel offers virtual and in-person shopping, and she’s offering both options for styling, too. Follow her blog and learn more about her services at www.greerimageconsulting.com.

