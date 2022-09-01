Keii Desserts is a company with a unique team of pastry specialists who support an exclusive collection of businesses to create custom food-related events and specialty desserts.

With customizable options, specialized staff, and an established reputation, clients and customers are ensured home-made tastes with uplifting experiences.

Outsourcing to Keii Desserts is an efficient option for eateries to order fresh and/or preserved high-value desserts to serve as the market demands, allowing businesses to focus on servicing and producing main menu items.

Additionally, businesses will be able streamline dessert sales and avoid incurring additional costs for staff, kitchen space, and premium ingredients.

Since 2014, Founder and Owner, Kela Hunte, a.k.a. Chef Keii, has dedicated herself to honing her kitchen skills and cultivating life-changing desserts. In 2020, she was recognized as one of America’s “Top 6 Home Bakers” by Food Network when she was selected to compete on Martha Stewart’s Bake-Away Camp.

Chef Keii has coined the term “mindful baking” and believes using food for therapeutic expression and personal development can uplift a person’s mood, cultivate relationships, and improve health.

As a trained culinarian in pastry and savory cuisine, Chef Keii aims to provide experiences that create community bonding and encourages creativity in the kitchen. “A cookie saved my life and led me to find my purpose and passion,” said Chef Keii.

“Five years ago, I was homeless in Austin after losing my home in Florida to a hurricane. All I had to get back on my feet were my cookie recipes and self-determination to reinvent my life. I’m proud to have baked my way through two culinary degrees, ownership of four small businesses, and to be able to instruct people all around the world.”

Cakey Mix Berry Cobbler:

Ingredients:

2 – Bags Frozen No Sugar Added Berry Medley 16 oz bag (Strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, black berries)

2 Sticks = 1 cup Unsalted butter

3 boxes Jiffy yellow cake mix

1/2 Cup Raspberry or Strawberry jam / preserves (Apricot jam & orange marmalade works well too)

Tools:

1- Baking pan

1- Microwave safe bowl

1- spoon

Aluminum foil or a sheet pan

Steps:

1. Preheat your oven to 375 – convection ovens and 400 for electric ovens

2. Spray your baking dish with Non-stick baking spray, This recipe works well in an 8X11 baking pan. * I prefer Bakers Joy, it has has a little flour in it that prevents sticking better than regular cooking sprays.

3. Empty half (1/2) of a box of cake mix in the bottom the sprayed baking pan

4. Add both bags of the frozen berries, look for leaves, bad pieces of fruit and break up any big clumps of fruit.

5. Melt 1 stick of butter in the microwave for 1 minute, and add 1 box of Jiffy Cake mix to the melted butter. * If the batter is running add the remaining 1/2 of the unused cake mix. * Do not over mix, think of it like pancake mix… okay to be a little lumpy.

6. Spoon in the fruit jam / preserves, and then the cake batter. The goal here is to get a little of both all over the pan.

7. Melt the other stick of butter and set aside

8. Use the 3rd box of cake Mix, sprinkle the mix evenly over the fruit, jam and cake batter.

9. Lastly, evenly sprinkle the melted butter over the layer of dry cake mix.

10. Place in the center of your heated oven, * I suggest baking on sheet of aluminum foil or a cookie sheet pan to catch any dessert that might bubble over the edge of your pan.

11. Bake for 45 -60 minutes, until the crust is GBD (Golden, Brown, Delicious) rotating your baking pan every 20 minutes, to ensure even baking. * I suggest using a timer… Siri, Alexa or your stove

12. Once done baking, remove from the oven let cool some and enjoy. *Avoid covering the the cobbler while its really hot to avoid condensation and your crust getting soggy.

13. I serve this on my Cheesecakes, cakes, ice cream… you really can’t go wrong here!!