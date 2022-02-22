Chef Keii Shares 5 Pro Tips For The At Home Baker

Chef Keii joined Steph and Rosie to share 5 simple tips from a pro that will help every at home baker improve their end product.

Pro tip 1: Don’t trust your nose or smell during Covid/allergy seasons. Follow the recipes. No pinches or dashes. Measure everything.

Pro tip 2: Timers. Use them for both baking and cooking. Use Siri and Alexa to set multiple times at once.

Pro tip 3: Know your appliances. Boil a pot of water and time it. See where your oven’s hot spots are.

Pro tip 4: Always use parchment paper. New baker? Double it. You won’t burn the bottoms.

Pro tip 5: Try wrapping your fresh bakes in plastic wrap instead of using Tupperware and store then in your freezer, versus room temp.

*Keeping a slice of bread or a few Marshmallows with your cookies in an airtight container will keep them soft for days.

Kela, a.k.a. Chef Keii, leads the instruction with her experience as a 2019 graduate of the Auguste Escoffier Culinary Arts School in Austin, Texas, where she dual-majored in culinary and pastry arts.

Chef Keii was an early adapter during the pandemic, being one of the first to offer all-inclusive virtual baking classes. Her goal to elevate recipes to an extraordinary version of a catered experience was met with success. She continues her momentum of success with Keii Brands, offering virtual baking classes-in-a-box and all-inclusive baking experiences. Her goal is to inspire bonding and good times in the kitchen, a place she considers a “delicious outlet for creativity and expression.”

The driving force behind Hunte’s mission began with gratitude. In 2015, Chef Keii transitioned from her 10-plus years as a service coordinator in the fire protection industry during a tumultuous time in her personal life. Inspired by a failed attempt to make chocolate chip cookies, she decided to use baking to reclaim and reinvent herself. Her creative side cooked up a stay-at-home career goal as a Cottage Baker.

Cookies, quite literally, saved Hunte’s life. Her interest in cooking and baking served as a way to use food as medicine and provide for her family. Her newfound passion led her to find purpose and passion with food as her canvas to express her feelings and show gratitude.

Prior to 2020 and the surge of the Zoom era, Chef Keii served as a Food Service Director and mentored children through her afterschool/summer culinary and baking program, C.U.T.S. 4 Kids (Chefs United Through Service).

Her claim to fame and inspiration for Keii Brands resulted from her 2020 Food Network involvement with television personality Martha Stewart in the series “Bake Away Camp with Martha Stewart.” Hunte’s unique and delicious s’mores cookies were featured on the show and remain a fan favorite today.

For more information, visit www.keiibrands.com