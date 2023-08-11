Introducing Chef Keii – Kela Hunte: Unleashing Delicious Adventures in Austin!

This coming fall, Chef Keii is bringing you an exclusive chance to indulge in personalized private cooking and baking lessons that will redefine your kitchen experience. Prepare to ignite your creativity and tantalize your taste buds through Chef Keii’s cooking and baking escapades.

And that’s not all! B.O.L.O ATX – For C.U.T.S (Chefs United Through Service) 4 Kids Academy. Chef Keii is gearing up to unveil her After-School & Summer Enrichment Programs, all set for a sizzling debut in 2024!

Beyond her culinary prowess, Chef Kela is a flavor architect, a taste virtuoso, and a culinary maestro. Her private lessons are a masterpiece of artistry and culinary finesse, where each dish carries its own delectable tale.

Chef Keii’s captain of creativity and resilience expert curates unparalleled team-building events that leave a lasting impact. Whether it’s tech wizards or corporate mavens, from second graders to seasoned pros, we’re coming together to craft culinary wonders, all while celebrating the beauty of diversity.

In the words of Chef Keii, “Cooking isn’t just about eating; it’s an avenue for self-expression and empowerment.”

Peach & Goat Cheese Dessert Pizza with Brown Sugar Streusel

Ingredients:

For the Pizza Dough:

About 2 1/4 cups water, 80°F

1 tablespoon Turbinado Sugar

1 teaspoon Instant Yeast

3 tablespoons Kosher Salt

About 2 1/2 cups Bread Flour

2 tablespoons Extra Virgin Olive Oil

For the Topping:

2 ripe peaches, sliced

1 (8oz) package Philadelphia cream cheese

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

4 oz goat cheese, crumbled

1/4 cup honey

1/4 cup chopped walnuts or pecans (optional)

Fresh mint leaves for garnish (optional)

Brown Sugar Streusel:

Ingredients:

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup granulated sugar (brown sugar for a richer flavor)

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon (optional, for flavor)

A pinch of salt

1/4 cup cold unsalted butter, small cubes

Instructions:

Brown Sugar Streusel:

Ensure butter is cold and cut into small cubes for a crumbly texture.

In a bowl, combine flour, sugar, optional cinnamon, and a pinch of salt. Mix until well combined.

Add cold butter cubes and use a pastry cutter, fork, or fingers to work it into pea-sized pieces. Mix until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs.

Pizza Dough:

Combine warm water, sugar, and instant yeast in a bowl. Let sit for 5-10 minutes until frothy.

In a larger bowl, mix flour and salt. Add the yeast mixture and olive oil. Stir until dough comes together.

Knead the dough on a floured surface for 5-7 minutes until smooth. Place in an oiled bowl, cover, and let rise for 1-2 hours, until doubled in size.

Add Toppings:

Cream together 2 tablespoons of granulated sugar, vanilla, and Philadelphia cream cheese until smooth.

Spread an even layer of cream cheese on the pizza crust as the base.

Arrange sliced peaches over the cream cheese.

Crumble goat cheese evenly over the peaches and cream cheese.

If desired, sprinkle chopped walnuts or pecans over the top for added crunch and flavor.

Sprinkle brown sugar streusel over the entire topping for a delightful finish.

Assemble and Bake:

Remember to Preheat oven to 450°F (230°C).

Roll out risen dough on a floured surface to desired shape and thickness. Transfer to a baking sheet or pizza stone.

Bake for 10-12 minutes, until crust is golden brown and crisp. Remove and cool slightly.

Serve:

Drizzle honey over peaches and goat cheese.

Optionally, sprinkle chopped nuts on top.

Garnish with fresh mint leaves if desired.

Slice the dessert pizza and serve warm.

Customize your Peach & Goat Cheese Dessert Pizza by adding your own twists, like a sprinkle of cinnamon or a splash of balsamic reduction. Have fun experimenting and enjoy this unique treat!

