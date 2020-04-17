Chef Adrian Wants You To Cook An Easy, Hot Breakfast

Everyone needs to know how to make a hot breakfast and there’s no better time than now with all of the restaurants only offering takeout. This morning we got our good friend Chef Adrian Perez to walk Stephanie through the steps to make the perfect omelette.
- To get started Adrian recommends breaking the eggs on a flat surface and open them into a bowl. Don’t use the side of the bowl like you see in the movies! You also don’t want to put the shells back in the carton (Stephanie is guilty of this!)
- Next you want to use a fork to whisk the eggs and add some garlic to give it some extra flavor. When you are whisking the eggs you want to hear them splashing around – that means they are getting the air they need to be light and fluffy!
- Then preheat your skillet to a medium heat, spray it down and then add a little bit of olive oil to the pan. You want to keep the eggs moving the whole time and use your spatula to pull it from the edges. People tend to overcook their eggs so don’t forget – the eggs continue to cook even after you take them off the heat!
- Once you take them off the heat you can add in some fresh herbs like cilantro, parsley and even some fresh avocado.
Learn more about what Chef Adrian has to offer — and his approach to food — at www.CompleteEats.com.