The final season of the GLAAD Award-winning series—which follows two Mexican-American sisters in Los Angeles, is coming to an end. In Season 3 Lyn and Emma continue the monumental task of rebuilding their mother's business while navigating financial constraints, competing developers, and the growing anti-gentrification movement. Lyn and Emma must contemplate the relationships in their lives, including their own, and are forced to dig deep to unearth what their mother’s legacy means to them.

The show will air its final six, 30-minute episodes beginning April 26th. “Vida” is a character drama about coming home, confronting the past and finally growing up. At its core, the show is about family and mending broken bonds. The show is gritty and bold in its storytelling. “Vida” fosters inclusiveness both in front and behind the camera. The writer’s room and directors are also predominantly female and people of color, allowing for authenticity in the way the characters and stories are represented. The series looks at the ever-changing demography of the east side of Los Angeles: how gentrification is impacting the community and the growing LGBTQ population within the neighborhood.