“Cheez-It + Box of Wine” Combo Box Already Sold Out :(

If you wanted to get your hands on the wine + Cheez-It combo box- bad news.

The combo box went on sale for $25 on House Wine’s website starting Thursday at 5 p.m., but is already sold out.

Jeff Delonis, Cheez-It’s marketing director told CNN Business, “Fans on social media … have already been participating in pairing wine with Cheez-It flavors for years,” he said. “So we’re excited to deliver on that specific consumer trend.”

We tried Cheez-Its with red wine, white wine and some beer. What does it work best with? You’ll have to watch the video.

Click here for more information: http://originalhousewine.com/