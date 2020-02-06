Cheese Week and Kids Classes with Antonelli’s Cheese

Free fromage and fun events – is anything better? What about a class for your kids to teach them about all things cheese? This morning the Antonelli family stopped by to tell us all about their event and Free Cheese Week.

Antonelli’s is celebrating it’s 10th Anniversary! To celebrate on February 11th they’ll giving away free 10-year cheddar to folks who visit and shop with them that day. They also are doing a Valentine’s Day special – buy a chocolate get one free! Antonelli’s Cheese Shop has their “Cheese-y Kids Class” on February 9th. For more information give them a call at the number on your screen or visit them online at www.AntonellisCheese.com .