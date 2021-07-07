Cheers To Wine That Gives Back From William Chris Vineyards

Steph and Rosie raised a glass to wine that gives back on this Wine Wednesday!

William Chris Vineyards Co-Owner and Winemaker Chris Brundrett launched the Wanderer Series Relief Project II, featuring a new wine benefitting Feeding Texas created in collaboration with Texas sommelier and Emmer & Rye Wine Director and Manager Ali Schmidt.

The Wanderer Series Relief Project II red blend features 92% Cinsault and 8% Carignan from the Texas High Plains and is juicy and bright with generous strawberry and cherry notes and a silky texture.

The wine was created with a mission of supporting and nourishing Texas families in need as they get back on their feet.

Another remarkable aspect of the project is the abundance of generosity once again put forward by the industry partners involved. This project would not be possible without the support of Victory Wine Group, which is handling the distribution of the wine; design shop Canales & Co. out of Austin, who created the label design; and Berlin Glass, who provided the bottles.

The Wanderer Series Relief Project was launched in April 2020 with the mission to support the hardworking group of chefs, servers, sommeliers, and bartenders that make up the Texas restaurant community, which was critically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The red blend wine, created in collaboration with Master Sommelier Craig Collins, sold out online and across all retailers, enabling William Chris Vineyards to raise over $45,000 for the Southern Smoke Foundation.

The wine is available now on WCV’s website here, as well as from the following retailers in select locations across Texas: H-E-B, Spec’s, Central Market, Kroger, Whole Foods Market, and several independent bottle shops throughout Texas.