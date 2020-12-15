Cheers To The Gift Of Wine With Holiday Wine Bundles From Fall Creek Vineyards

Fall Creek Vineyards, founded it in the mid-1970s is the second winery established in Texas post prohibition and one of the most celebrated wineries in the region. It’s wines have been served at presidential inaugurations, official Super Bowl events, have earned numerous international awards, and have scored high ratings from some of the most prestigious wine critics in the world. We’re happy to have Susan Auler, co-founder of Fall Creek Vineyards, here today to talk about how the winery is making holiday gift giving easier with Holiday Wine Bundles.

We may not be as packed with holiday parities this December as in the past, but there are still lots of opportunities to open a bottle of wine with friends and family. Whether you raise a toast to people in your bubble, or over video conference, everyone loves to celebrate with a delicious glass of wine. One important tip for holiday gift giving, or entertaining is to have a variety of wine – red, white and rosé.

The last thing you need is the extra stress of figuring out what kind of wine to buy for gifts, or holiday entertaining so we put together an easy to order, easy to buy Holiday Wine Bundle to make your holiday wine selections merry and bright. Our bundle includes three of our award winning wines, and we offer a fourth special bottle for those who want an additional white wine:

Lescalo Chenin Blanc is a new wine that we just introduced this year. It is perfect as an appetizer wine or any time during that holidays because it has lower alcohol, fewer calories and carbs, as a toast to Haute Santé (high health). Lescalo has a nose that is fresh, clean with subtle floral notes. Citrus, minerality, and wet-rocks-on-the- palate flavors make this the perfect any time wine.

Vintner’s Selection Sauvignon Blanc, made with grapes grown in the Escondido Valley in Pecos County. It has layers of crisp, zippy Fuji apples aromas with succulent lemon, white peach and a hint of candied lime peel and honey provide a mouth-filling medium bodied wine. It is absolutely delicious with grilled Salmon, or oysters.

Vintner’s Selection Rosado, which is Spanish for rosé. This light body red wine is a blend of several Saignée red varietals providing a more complex flavor profile. Red cherry with notes of spice make this wine a wonderful accompaniment with light dishes like salads, and roast turkey.

Terroir Reflections Tempranillo is made with grapes grown in the Salt Lick Vineyard in Driftwood, TX right next to our tasting room. It has amazing luscious black cherry fruit with caramel fragrance, underlying cedar, grippy tannins, and perfectly integrated acidity creating a long, lingering finish. It is a perfect pairing with beef tenderloin or prime rib for the holidays.

The wines are available for pick-up at the winery through Christmas Eve, or free shipping. If you order by Monday, December 21, the wines should arrive in time for Christmas. For more information or to place an order click here.