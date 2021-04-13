Cheers To Rosie’s Birthday With Spring Cocktail Kits From Twin Liquors

We raised a glass to Rosie’s birthday and to our friends at Twin Liquors who made the celebration extra sweet by sending over cocktail kits with our favorite sips! Rosie’s drink of choice is a Cucumber Vodka Tonic and Steph loves a French 75 so they surprised her with a Texas twist on the popular drink!

Twin Liquors just launched the new “Spring into Summer” Entertaining Guide designed to provide plenty of advice on hosting this spring season. Whether “Entertaining at Home” means having a few friends over for dinner or inviting your closest friends to a backyard get-together, Twin Liquors has you covered with everything you need. Featuring spring cocktail combo packs with recipes, wine pairings, and tips for hosting this spring, the entertaining guide has something for everyone.



Related Content Spreading Holiday “Cheers” With Festive Cocktails From Justin Lavenue Of Miracle On 5th Street

In addition to cocktail and wine combo packs conveniently packaged together and available for purchase, the “Spring into Summer” Entertaining at Home guide also features a helpful home bar checklist to make sure you have all the supplies you need to entertain with ease.



For the wine drinkers, there is also a wine pairings guide for new wine drinkers to learn the basics of food pairing and serving temperature. Also, be sure to check out the spring wine sale now through April 17 which includes 20% off on two or more bottles of Twin Liquors Sourced Wine.

For more information go to TwinLiquors.com