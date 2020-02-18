Cheers To National Drink Wine Day With Juliet Italian Kitchen

Happy National Drink Wine Day! You don’t have to be an expert to enjoy wine but today we brought in a pro to cover some valuable vino tips! Certified Sommelier Justin Sanders from Juliet Italian Kitchen joined us to a raise a glass … and our Wine IQ.

Wine Do’s

1) Serve wine at the proper temperature to get the most out of them.

2) Experiment with different varietals and be sure to ask your server/sommelier/wine attendant questions.

3) Shop at smaller local wine shops – Not only is local better but they typically have a better understanding of their product.

Wine Dont’s

1) Don’t buy wine based on a pretty/cool/gimmicky label.

2) Don’t fill your glass too high.

3) Don’t think you need to know a lot about wine to appreciate it.

Juliet Italian Kitchen is located at 1500 Barton Springs. Give them a call at 512-479-1800 or check them out at Juliet-Austin.com.