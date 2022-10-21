Formula One Weekend is here! Today Steph shared some fun facts about the official sparkling wine of F1 and how you can enjoy it from a local restaurant or from the comfort of your own couch! Cheers, ya’ll!

Last year marked the first time in almost a century that an Italian Sparkling knocked champagne off the iconic F1 podium

This year, Ferrari Trento will be popping around 20,000 bottles of sparkling wine throughout Texas during F1 weekend

Ferrari is currently the largest exporter of traditional method sparkling wines in Italy producing 6 millions bottles per year.

Ferrari just announced its partnership will extend through the end of 2025.

This is not the first time that Ferrari has overtaken Champagne at an important international event. Ferrari was selected as the Official Toast of the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles for five consecutive years.

Five times now Ferrari Trento has received the title of “Best Sparkling Wine Producer of Year” at the Champagne and Sparkling Wine world championships – most recently this year.

If you’d like to grab a glass of Ferrari Trento in the Austin area, check out Red Ash, Sammy’s Italian Restaurant, or Eddie V’s. They’re also available for purchase at H-E-B, Total Wine & More and Twin’s .